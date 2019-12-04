ST. JOHN, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg boys came out in dominating fashion here on Tuesday, building a 20-8 lead less than eight minutes into this prep basketball season.
But the second quarter was when St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse seemed to take over, getting to within 29-26 at halftime.
In the end, D-W had a 59-48 loss.
"We started out well," D-W coach Roy Ramirez said. "We did what we wanted to do for the most part. It's just that we weren't making the shots we needed."
The game's top scorer wound up being Ty Harder with 22 points for SJEL.
Mason Finney scored 14 points to lead D-W, with teammate Sean Evans adding 10.
Next up for D-W is another road trip and another non-league game as it goes to College Place on Thursday with the opening tip scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
D-W looks to shake off its costly shooting slump here.
"We got the shots we wanted, we just didn't finish them," Ramirez said. "And we came out cold in the third quarter."
Meanwhile, foul trouble plagued D-W.
SJEL wound up converting 18 of 30 attempts at the free-throw line.
"That's kind of what you might expect for the first game of the season," Ramirez said. "What hurt us was our inability to make the plays that we needed when we needed them."
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 59, Dayton-Waitsburg 48
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (48) — Finney 14, Evans 10, Kitselman 6, Seney 6, White 5, Petticord 3, Bledsoe 2, Lindley 2.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LaCROSSE (59) — Harder 22, Swannack 11, Campbell 9, Stach 6, Contreras 5, Stanley 4, Marconi 2.
D-W;20;9;9;10;—;48
SJEL;8;18;18;15;—;59
3-point goals — DW 4 (Kitselman 2, Finney, Petticord). Total fouls — DW 25, SJEL 17. Fouled out — DW (White), SJEL (Harder, Campbell). Technical fouls — DW (Finney), SJEL (Harder).