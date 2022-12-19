COWICHE, Wash. — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity boys basketball team chalked up its first victory this season Monday, Dec. 19, at Highland High, as the Wolfpack notched a 62-30 win.
The Wolfpack improved their record this season to 1-3.
Spencer Hansen scored a game-high 18 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Ryland Kilts added 15 points, Monte Pettichord and Blake French each had 8, Benny Bryan 4, Wyaitt Booth and Gage Holm each had 3, Lucas VanHoose made a basket, and Ruben Yutze chipped in a free-throw.
Booth snapped a first-quarter tie, connecting on a 3-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 10-7 lead with about seven seconds left, and they led the rest of the night.
The Wolfpack went to intermission up 28-11, and they put the game out of reach in the second half.
They are back at it Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Dayton as they host Naselle with the opening tip around 3 p.m.
