BURBANK — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys suffered an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference basketball loss to Columbia-Burbank, 84-20, here on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Coyotes jumped to a 25-4 lead after the opening quarter and were never threatened.
Spencer Hansen led the Wolfpack with six points, with Benny Bryan scoring five.
Dayton-Waitsburg goes to Warden on Tuesday, and closes regular-season play when Walla Walla Valley Academy comes to Dayton on Thursday.
