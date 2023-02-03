DAYTON — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity boys basketball team won its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup Thursday, Feb. 2, as the Wolfpack bested Walla Walla Valley Academy in a 70-44 victory.
The Wolfpack improved their overall record to 10-6, with their league mark at 6-4, while the Knights finished their season 2-16 (0-10).
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays Tuesday, Feb. 7 at White Swan High.
The Wolfpack dominated their Thursday clash with WWVA.
Spencer Hansen finished with a game-high 23 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Monte Pettichord had 19 points, Gage Holm added 11, Ryland Kilts nine, Blake French four, Benny Bryan and Ruben Yutze each chipped in a basket.
They went to halftime already up 35-19, and then put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
Travis Lyford led the Knights with 13 points, Mason Kearbey added 10, Owen Oetman eight, Conner Castleman six, Ben Busby four, Nickolas Wagner three.
Lyford gave the Knights their only lead early about two minutes into the game, hitting a 3-pointer to put them up 5-4, but the Wolfpack would already mount a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter.
