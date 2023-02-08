WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys basketball team won an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference postseason game over White Swan here on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 65-47.
The Cougars led the Wolfpack, 9-8, after the first quarter before D-W took over to lead 26-15 at halftime.
The Wolfpack outscored White Swan 23-16 in the third quarter and coasted to the victory.
Spencer Hansen led D-W with 18 points, Gage Holm scored 16, Monte Pettichord put up 14, and Ryland Rilts 12 to account for Wolfpack players in double figures.
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays at Columbia-Burbank on Friday at 6 p.m.
