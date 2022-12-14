PASCO — Dayton-Waitsburg's boys battled Tri-Cities Prep throughout their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference basketball game here on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but the Wolfpack ultimately fell, 41-40.
D-W opened up a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Jaguars answered with a big second period to hold a 20-19 halftime lead.
Tri-Cities Prep took a 27-25 lead into the final quarter and held off the Wolfpack for the close victory.
Spencer Hansen led D-W with 12 points, with Ryland Kilts putting up 11, Monte Pettichord had eight points and Benny Bryan seven.
Hansen also had two of the Wolfpack's five 3-pointers in the game.
Dayton-Waitsburg next goes to Highland for an EWAC counter on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.