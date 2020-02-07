SPANGLE, Wash. — Dayton High School’s Carlos Norris captured an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference wrestling championship, besting the 138-pound weight class at the EWAC League Tournament in White Swan, Wash., on Wednesday.
And then Thursday, Pomeroy teammates Braedyn White, Curtis Winona, Will Winona and Nick Hasting all qualified for regionals with strong performances here at the District 7-9 South League Championships.
Norris came away with his title by winning both his matches in White Swan on Wednesday, finishing off Pedro Ferrer, of Kittitas, on pin a minute in, and then outscoring Fabian Garduno, of host White Swan, 10-2.
The Dayton senior qualified for a regional tournament on Feb. 15 in Oroville, where he will compete for a spot at state.
“Carlos was dominate, easily disposing both kids,” said Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh, who has had Norris wrestling alongside his Pirates team the last two seasons.
The Pomeroy boys had their district tournament here on Thursday, and four Pirates earned spots at regionals in Reardan, Wash., on Feb. 15.
White placed second in the 170-pound weight class after pinning Trentin Ensley midway through their second period before falling around the same time in the championship match.
Curtis Winona, an eighth grader at 160, started districts with a victory via second-period pin, lost his next match with about 90 second in, but bounced back to take the third place bout in its first period.
Will Winona followed a similar route in 182 until he lost the third-place match, but still qualified for regionals.
Hastings lost both his matches in 132, but will go to regionals as an alternate, prepared to wrestle in the event a spot should open.
“The guys all wrestled well, especially eighth grader Curtis Winona, who has really come on strong at the end of the season,” Slaybaugh said. “White continued his strong season with a second-place finish after a hard fought loss in the finals.”