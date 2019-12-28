POMEROY — Dayton’s Carlos Norris pinned Eli Prather, of Potlatch, Idaho, midway through the third period of their prep wrestling match here on Friday to wrap up his strong performance at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament.
Norris won three of his four matches, finishing with the late pin of Prather to take third place in the 138-pound weight class.
A loss to Trace Evans, of Enterprise, in their semifinal bumped Norris to the consolation bracket, but the Dayton senior ended the day victorious.
“Carlos had a great day, finishing third after facing stiff competition,” said Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh, who has Norris along with his team. “He’s electric and it’s fun to watch him do what he does.”
Meanwhile, Pomeroy had several strong efforts.
Braedyn White finished his busy day fourth in 170, having won three of five matches.
White pinned his first two opponents, then bounced back from a loss in the semis with a pin in consolation before falling in the third-place match.
The Pirates also had Nick Hastings managing a pin in the consolation semis before finishing fourth in 132, teammate Will Winona was fourth in 182 with a victory in his last match, and Curtis Winona battled into the second period of two hard-fought in 160 bouts.
“This was a tough tournament, and they all wrestled hard,” Slaybaugh said.
Joseph, Ore., will host the next day’s action for Pomeroy this coming weekend.