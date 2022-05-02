Dash Sirmon rewrites the Walla Walla High School javelin record book almost every time he throws. And at the same time, he has put the Blue Devils track and field program on the national stage.
Athletic.net ranks one of the most recent Sirmon throws, which went 219 feet, 4 inches on Thursday, April 28, as the best high school javelin throw in the country this year.
The previous national best was his own 213-1.75, which the Wa-Hi senior had thrown only five days earlier in the Oregon Relays at the University of Oregon facilities.
"Dash has put himself in a position that maybe nobody has in this area in a long time," said Nick Lyons, who coaches javelin for Wa-Hi, together with his wife Christine. "To be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country is a really big deal."
Sirmon, who has already committed to the University of Washington, now pretty much owns the Wa-Hi javelin record book — not just its top mark.
That is saying a lot, because Walla Walla High School has been home to six state champion boys javelin throwers over the last 70 years. They include Dick Turner (1952), Darrell Morton (1955), Bill Wallingford (1961), Rich Lewis (1974), Kyle Mitchell (2001) and Aaron Mettler (2007).
Until this season, for more than 20 years, Blue Devils had aimed at a 199-5 that Mitchell threw at the 2001 finals.
Sirmon beat that this past summer at an offseason event in Arlington, Washington, with his throw of 206-8.
It was no fluke.
You often hear records are made to the broken — but multiple times by the same person in less than a month?
Not long into this season, Sirmon beat the Mitchell throw again and set another new high April 1 with his 207-3.
Sirmon then thew a 207-4 two weeks later in Hermiston, but he was far from satisfied.
The all-time Wa-Hi record still stood, albeit with an asterisk. Tom Hiatt had thrown a 207-5.5 in 1973, before javelins were redesigned in the mid-'80s with a different center of gravity.
Sirmon eliminated any quesion marks with his 213-1.75 at the Oregon Relays.
And then he beat that less than a week later.
"It's pretty mind-boggling," said Lyons, who won state titles in 2006 and 2007 while throwing for DeSales Catholic High School.
The achievements are phenomenal, and Blue Devils head coach Eric Hisaw has seen Sirmon work to make himself capable of record-breaking feats.
"He's not in awe of competition," Hisaw said. "I really think he kind of thrives on it. No moment is too big for him. He's just a joy to be around and watch.
"He's always smiling, but he's always working on the detail. His marks are coming from truly intentional work and focus, trying to be the best that he can be. He does not waste a rep in practice. He gets everything out of what he does in the meets."
In making his last season as a Blue Devil a historic one, Dash Sirmon is also bringing a different kind of recognition to his family.
For the most part, Sirmons have long celebrated football glory at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
His father, Thad, played football at Oregon State; his uncle, Peter, had a seven-year career in the NFL after starring at Oregon; another uncle, David, won a national title as a linebacker at Montana — and the list of Sirmon football stars goes on and on.
But none of them threw javelin, Dash says, though his older sister Madelyn did. And she won Wa-Hi two state titles (2013, 2015).
"She went to (Washington State University)," he said. "She graduated a couple years back. She has their school record for javelin, actually. It's pretty crazy. When she used to train (at Wa-Hi), I would tag along to a few practices of hers. And at the time, Nick Lyons coached her. I had that from a young age. I don't think I was even in middle school yet."
Sirmon credits the Lyons, both Nick and Christine, for helping him quickly develop into a stellar thrower.
After he had started out running and jumping the spring of his freshman year, an injured hamstring forced Sirmon to try his hand at javelin.
It didn't take long to realize his potential.
Sirmon bested javelin at the 2019 Mid-Columbia Conference Championships, and he eventually placed sixth at state with a 177-3 as Wa-Hi boys together captured the team trophy.
But then COVID took over the world shortly before the 2020 season would have started.
Not until the spring of 2021 would Sirmon finally get to compete again, and that was in abbreviated football and track seasons.
But he managed to return in even better shape, and two of his spring 2021 season throws landed less than 3 feet shy of the Mitchell record.
"Coming out of my freshman year, I had tweaked out my elbow a little bit in football," Sirmon said. "We discovered it was a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) tear. You know, COVID actually gave us a perfect window of time to proceed with the surgery. I got my UCL repaired, and the offseason with COVID gave me time to heal.
"In a way, it was almost like a blessing in disguise with the timing."
By the start of his senior year, Sirmon had decided to focus on javelin.
"At a summer meet, I threw a 206-8," he said. "That was my (personal record) at the time, and I knew that there was a lot a lot of work to be done. I had already been starting to talk to a few colleges at that time about football, but I was thinking it wasn't in my best interests.
"I decided to go with what I love, and that is jav."
Lyons admitted he has been blown away by Sirmon throws.
"It's really impressive," Lyons said. "He's worked really hard to get there. He's put in a lot of work that people don't really see. He's competed in summer track, which has really helped him progress over the years. COVID took away a lot of chances for him to really improve at the rate maybe he wanted to, but he's caught up a lot this year.
"He's having a heck of a season."
Hisaw would add that Sirmon has given his program more than just one amazing season.
"It's a luxury to watch him," Hisaw said. "It is a real privilege to watch that kid complete. He's a special athlete. We're very fortunate to have him with us. He's a lot of fun to watch."
