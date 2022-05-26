Walla Walla High School senior Dash Sirmon and DeSales Catholic High School junior Emmalyne Jimenez each became a state track and field champion Thursday, May 26, highlighting first-day action at the final meets of the 2022 season.
Sirmon bested the 3A boys long jump in Tacoma at Mount Tahoma High School with his jump of 23 feet and 0.75 inches. He was about six inches beyond Justin Sands, of Mead, in second place, while Wa-Hi teammate Diego Jacquez placed 16th out of 21.
Wa-Hi also had junior Brody Hartley placing fourth in the boys 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 4:10.31.
Over in Cheney at Eastern Washington University with 1A, 2B and 1B schools, Jimenez bested the 1B girls 1,600-meter race by completing the four-lap run in a personal record five minutes and 26.79 seconds.
She beat the runner-up, Clare Kondrat, of Pope John Paul 2, by almost six seconds.
DeSales also had Sarah Auth running the girls 1,600, and she placed seventh with a 5:57.24, while in the 1B girls long jump, teammate Regina Nelson placed eighth out of 12.
The 1A girls high jump had College Place junior Mya Adams placing 10th out of 16, and the 2B girls triple jump featured Walla Walla Valley Academy junior Makiah Stepper placing eighth of out 16.
Meanwhile, the 1A boys 1,600 had College Place senior Joshua Courtney placing 12th out of 17.
All other action on Thursday were preliminary heats.
The state tournaments runs through Saturday.
