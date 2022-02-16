MILTON-FREEWATER — Darby Rhoads led all scorers with 11 points for McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team in Greater Oregon League playoff action Tuesday, Feb. 15, as the Pioneers destroyed winless Ontario in a 46-13 rout.
The Pioneers (8-9 record) jumped out to a tremendous start, went to halftime up 32-8, and never looked back.
They are back at it Thursday, Feb. 17, in La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.