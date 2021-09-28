MILTON-FREEWATER — Darby Rhoads scored 17 kills for McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team here Tuesday, Sept. 28, and the Pioneers prevailed in a five-set battle with Pilot Rock. The scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 28-30, 15-10.

Rhoads also served eight aces and made a block for the Pioneers, while teammate Emma Leber had nine kills, 10 aces, three blocks and five digs.

"It was fun and competitive tonight," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "Our team struggled with our serving, which is not normal, but was still able to come out on top."

Madi Perkins added two kills and five aces, Addy Brown dished 26 assists, tallied three kills and hustled on five digs, and Kadey Brown scored five kills.

The Pioneers will next play Thursday at Baker.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

