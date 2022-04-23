ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team rallied to salvage a doubleheader split Friday, April 22, as the TigerScots suffered a 12-1 loss to Union in the opener before Dalana Pickard hit a two-run double with two outs in the last inning of the second game to give them a 7-6 victory.
The TigerScots (6-5 record) bounced back from a rough first game, battling Union to the end.
Madison Shell homered in the third inning to tie things up at 3-3, and later scored the go-ahead in the seventh when Pickard doubled Luna Dennett and her home with the TigerScots down to their last out.
Union would get a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the TigerScots prevailed.
"The girls really stepped up the second game, making good adjustment to their pitcher and cleaning up their defense," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "The final at-bat for Union, with the tying run on, was a 12-pitch battle between Union’s leadoff batter and pitcher Callie Glenn and WM’s own Hailey Stallings in the circle. Stallings finally induced a Glenn grounder to shortstop for the final and game winning out."
The TigerScots next play Tuesday in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High School with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
