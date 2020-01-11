WAITSBURG — The Dayton-Waitsburg girls fought valiantly for most of the Eastern Athletic Conference basketball game, but a turnover-riddled second half ended their chance for a win against White Swan, as the Cougars won 64-39 on Saturday night.
"We played a tough game, with just one letdown in the fourth quarter," said coach Tamira Culley. "We need to take care of the ball for four quarters."
D-W held their own with White Swan defensively for most of the night, holding them to just 20 points in the first half. However, a rash of turnovers in the second half prompted some easy buckets for the Cougars, and from there, the floodgates flung open.
Culley was pleased with her team for playing wire-to-wire with the 10-3 White Swan squad and out-rebounding them by a double-digit margin, though.
"I am extremely proud of the girls," she said. They played as a team and fought hard."
Claudia Benevides led D-W with 16 points on the night, while Sadie Seney added eight to go along with her thirteen rebound performance.
The D-W girls (0-10, 0-4) will hit the road for Columbia-Burbank (10-2, 5-0) on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cougars 64, Dayton-Waitsburg 39
WHITE SWAN (64) — Sampson 15, Pineda 12, Rock 11, Castilleja 7, Scabbyrobe 6, M. Bass 6, H. Bass 3, Van Pelt 2, Wolfsburger 2.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (39) — Benavides 16, Seney 8, Forney 7, Larsen 3, Culley 3, Laughery 1, Brincken 1.
WS;9;11;28;14;—;64
DW;6;9;11;13;—;39
3-pt field goals — WS 2 (M. Bass 2); DW 2 (Larson, Culley 1). Rebounds — WS 30; DW 41 (Seney 13). Turnovers — WS 11; DW 28.