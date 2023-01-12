DAVENPORT, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team competed Thursday, Jan. 12, at Davenport High with each of the Pirates working two matches in a Northeast B League meet.
Their only victory came from Curtis Winona with his pin in the 182-pound weight class.
The Pirates also had Peyton Cannon competing in 160 and Nick Hastings at 195.
"The guys continue to wrestle tough," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "They are doing a lot of good things and were really close several times on moves, but unfortunately tonight things didn’t go like we wanted."
The Pirates next compete Jan. 19 in Ritzville, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.