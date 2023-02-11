REARDAN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team had both Curis Winona and Nick Hastings capturing spots in the state championships as the Pirates competed Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 1B/2B Region 3 tournament in Readan, Washington.
Winona placed third in the 182-pound weight class while Hasting was fifth in 195.
The state meet is scheduled Feb, 17-18 in Tacoma.
"Curtis Winona was in top form today," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "He lost a tough semifinals match but went on to win his next two matches with pins.
"His third-place match was against an opponent he had previously lost to. Curtis controlled the tempo of the match and ended with a pin late in the third round.
"Curtis will be wrestling at state next week.
"Nick Hastings wrestled well going 2-2 on the day. Both of his losses were close matches but didn’t go his way. Nic’s fifth place finish makes him an alternate for state hoping to keep his senior season going.
"Freshman Peyton Cannon had a tough day that ended his otherwise great season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.