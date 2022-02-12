WARDEN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team competed Feb. 12 in the regional tournament at Warden High.
"Curtis Winona and Braedyn White both finished fourth, qualifying them for the 1B/2B state wrestling tournament next weekend in Tacoma," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh reported.
"Walker Flynn wrestled two tough matches but was unable to come away with a win," Slayabugh added. "He had a great season and made a lot of improvements. We look forward to seeing what he can accomplish next year.
"Curtis Winona went 3-2 on the day to finish fourth. Curtis really stepped up today overcoming tough odds to qualify for state. He showed real grit beating two opponents that he had lost to previously.
"Braedyn white went 3-2 on the day also to come away with fourth place. Braedyn wrestled very dominate in his wins today. He continues to wrestle tough as he works to finish his wrestling career on the podium at state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.