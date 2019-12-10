COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School hosted an annual double-dual wrestling tournament with Walla Walla High and McLoughlin here on Tuesday.
All three teams used this either as more competitive mat time or to get their young wrestlers on the mat in a competition. Because of this, there were no official points or wins that will go into the book.
All three head coaches praised their young wrestlers after the tournament.
"I'm just overall really impressed with their work ethic in the wrestling room, being ready to go and wrestle whenever it is go time," Wa-Hi head coach Jacob Butenhoff said.
"A lot of my junior varsity kids that didn't get a lot of mat time at our last tournament, got a lot tonight," Mac-Hi coach Chad Kilburg said. "A lot of our younger kids learned some."
"Our younger kids are just battling, and a couple of kids that hadn't gotten a win got a couple win tonight," said College Place Mike Holden. "They're just continuing to battle and getting better."
All of the three head coaches talked about how they liked that this tournament gave their kids more time on the mat.
"It was just a great opportunity for us three programs to showcase our wrestling programs to the community," Holden said.
This tournament was scheduled shortly before the three schools start league play.
The Wa-Hi girls wrestling team goes to Richland today for a tournament that starts at 6 p.m.
The Blue Devil boys start their league play with a home tournament against Kamiakin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
College Place goes to Zillah on Thursday for a mix-and-match tournament against league opponents at 5 p.m.
Mac-Hi heads to La Grande for the Muilenburg Tournament on Friday and Saturday.