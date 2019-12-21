DAYTON — After a postponement, due to illness, of Friday's match up with Liberty Christian, Dayton-Waitsburg battled Kittitas here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
The Coyotes came to play and pulled away from D-W to post a 57-35 win.
"The girls played hard tonight," D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "We had some breakdowns that allowed Kittitas to stay on top."
The first half did D-W in. The Coyotes out scored D-W 29-14 and coasted the rest of the way to a 57-35 win.
Claudia Benavides, in her first full varsity game, led D-W with 14 points. Sadie Seney chipped in 10.
The Coyotes got 26 from Rupp and scored in double digits in each of the first three quarters to ice the win.
"Rupp was a hard force to stop," Jones added. "Claudia had five steals to go with her 14 points."
D-W drops to 0-1 in EWAC play and will open play in the McLoughlin tournament in Milton-Freewater Friday.