DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg battled Kittitas here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
The Coyotes fought off D-W to pull out a 56-46 win.
"It was a good game, a little up and down," D-W coach Roy Ramirez said. "We got the ball where we wanted to. We just missed a lot of easy shots. We are having trouble, once we get close, in finishing and making those easy shots. We've got to get better at that."
The Coyotes' Blake Catlin led all scorers with 20 points.
Taven Seney led D-W with 12, and Mason Finney gave D-W two in double digits as he finished with 10.
Colton VanBlaircom added seven.
Sean Evans and Joe White each scored five.
D-W opens the McLoughlin Holiday Tournament with a battle with Irrigon at 1:30 Friday in Milton-Freewater. D-W concludes tourney play with a noon Saturday match up with Stanfield.