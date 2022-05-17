COLLEGE PLACE — Jacob Courtney was named a South Central Athletic Conference East baseball Player of the Year to lead the College Place contingent on the all-SCAC teams.
Courtney shared the honor with Kiona-Benton's Ty Messner.
All-SCAC East first-team went to Hawks seniors Riley Moyer, Colton Hamada and Danner Willis.
Second-team honors went to College Place juniors Zac Long and Nick Josifek, along with senior Matt Vera.
And all-SCAC East honorable mention was earned by Hawks senior Jesse Mink.
