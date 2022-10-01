COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place football team couldn't keep up with visiting Connell here on Friday, Sept. 30, taking a 41-0 South Central Athletic Conference loss.
Hawks quarterback Nicholas Josifek finished the game 4 of 12 passing for 20 yds and three interceptions, and he had seven carries for 15 yards.
Easton Wagoner had one reception from Josifek for five yards, Hank Thompson had a nine-yard catch, and Derek Jones had a catch for two yards.
College Place's ground game yielded 44 yards on 44 rushes.
Joseph Zilla had eight carries for 18 yards, and Parker Hodgen gained 11 yards on seven carries and fumbled once.
The Hawks, now 1-4 on the season, 0-1 in SCAC play, next go to Wahluke on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.