CONNELL — College Place High's boys soccer team trailed Connell, 1-0, at halftime, but the Eagles found the net five times in the second half for a 6-0 South Central Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday, March 21.
"The defense stood tall for the whole of the first half, and then things conspired against them," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Oscar Ponce put in a real shift. We certainly had chances, but there was nothing to show for them. Noel Barajas was particularly strong in the middle."
College Place next hosts Mabton in another SCAC matchup at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
