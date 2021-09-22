PRESCOTT — Colton's high school volleyball team downed Prescott in straight sets here Tuesday, Sept. 21. The scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with seven kills, three aces and a block for Prescott, teammate Kimberly Escalante added two aces and 13 assists, and Alexa Madrigal hustled after 10 digs.
Up against Colton for the second time this year, and battling the Wildcats to a close finish in the final set, Prescott coach Bob Young called it their "most impressive effort of the young season."
"We played much improved in just a few short days," he said. "I liked our effort tonight. The girls are settling into our new 6-2 as they are starting to feel their roles."
The Tigers are back in action with the start of their 1B Southeast Conference matches Thursday at Sunnyside Christian.
"We still need to communicate better with balls in the seams and back over front play," Young said. "I like where we're heading into league play."
