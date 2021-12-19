COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls held a 20-18 halftime lead over visiting Zillah here on Saturday, Dec. 18, but the Leopards pulled away from the Hawks in the second half for a 53-45 South Central Athletic Conference basketball victory.
"Defense was the key tonight!" College Place coach Julie Hill said. "The Hawks came into tonight's game knowing they were playing a Zillah team that is capable of putting up a lot of points. The whole team worked together, communicated well and played aggressive defense."
Jenna Hill led College Place with 15 points, with Kasenga putting up 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Megan Foertsch had five points.
"We now need to work on playing aggressively without fouling," she said. "Zillah scored 20 points from the free-throw line. We also met our goal of 70% free-throw percentage, which was good to see as we've been struggling from the line. Shea (Kasenga) and Lena (Weaver) were solid as the only two Hawks players to get to the free-throw line."
The Hawks next host River View on Tuesday.
