COLLEGE PLACE — Warden came into College Place and rolled out with a 42-22 win in a South Central Athletic Conference prep football game that could have gone either way here on Friday.
Both teams came into the game having lost all four of their previous league games so far, so both teams went in having hopes for their first win in league play.
The game started out kind of slow.
Both teams moved the ball well, but with each team having turned the ball over on fourth down, and College Place lost a fumble in the first quarter.
The first quarter came and went without anybody scoring, and Warden struggled with penalties. They had seven penalties for 75 yards in game’s first four drives alone.
Warden opened the field in the second quarter with quarterback Ryan Arredondo hitting Tyson Wall, who then broke a few tackles in going 58 yards to the endzone.
College Place went three-and-out, and then could not stop Arredondo as he hit Cael Cox with a 24-yard scoring passing.
Adding a two-point conversion, Warden went to its locker room with a 14-0 lead.
The second half started fast.
Warden tried an onside kick, but College Place was ready for it.
However, College Place quarterback Brain Jerald threw his first interception on the night.
Warden returned it to midfield, handed the ball to Holden Hayworth on their next play, and he took it all the way to the endzone.
College Place quickly responded.
Jerald hit Tanner Schreindl on a 67-yard scoring pass for College Place’s first points.
College Place then recovered a Warden fumble at midfield.
Jerald once again threw a deep pass for a touchdown, this time to Matt Vera for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Warden answered with a long drive that was capped off by a Ryan Arredondo 3-yard rushing touchdown.
This would end the third quarter with Warden ahead, 28-14.
The fourth quarter saw Jerald throw another interception that was caught with a toe tap on the sideline.
The next couple of drives ended with change in possessions before Hayworth once again punched the ball into the endzone with a 12-yard run.
College Place came back with a drive ending on Jerald finding
Schreindl for his second TD reception of the game.
But Warden’s Arredondo found Kaden Skone with a 12-yard TD pass as the clock expired.
“Our message was this week was ‘Onto the next play,’” College Place head coach Donald Ponds said, “The reality is that we are going to make mistakes, but you can’t let them linger.”
College Place goes to Wahluke this coming Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Warden 42, College Place 22
Warden0141414—42
College Place00148—22
WAR — T. Wall 58 pass from R. Arredondo (run fail).
WAR — C. Cox 24 pass from Arredondo (pass good).
WAR — H. Hayworth 50 run (run good).
CP — T. Schreindl 67 pass from B. Jerald (kick fail).
CP — M. Vera 49 pass from Jerald (run good).
WAR — Arredondo 4 run (run fail).
WAR — Hayworth 12 run (run good).
CP — Schreindl 4 pass from Jerald (run good).
WAR — K. Skone 12 pass from Arredondo (pass fail).
WardenCollege Place
First Downs1516
Rushes-Yards28-21520-68
Passing Yards288247
Passes (att-com-int)25-15-026-16-2
Punts11
Fumbles-Lost3-11-1
Penalties-Yards12-1054-32
Individual stats
RUSHING — WAR: H. Hayworth: 11-119, T. Wall 6-64, A. Pruneda 4-18, Arredondo 3-7, M. Egia 1-6. CP: R. Sanchez 11-49, B. Jerald 5-18.
PASSING — WAR: R. Arredondo 15-25-288-3-0. CP: B. Jerald: 17-26-247-3-2.
RECEIVING — WAR: T. Wall 4-131, K. Skone 6-84, C. Cox 1-24, E. Hernandez 2-19, A. Pruneda 2-14, H. Hayworth 1-7. CP: T. Schreindl 12-167, M. Vera 2-57, J. Jameson 1-8, C. Kelsay 1-3, D. Fry 1-0.