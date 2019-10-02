WARDEN, Wash. — The College Place High School girls soccer team scored twice in the second half, but the Hawks made little ground in chasing Warden here on Tuesday.
Five first-half goals gave Warden a comfortable lead in their South Central Athletic Conference match, and College Place ended up with its fifth straight loss in a 9-2 rout.
The Hawks (1-5 overall, 0-5 in the league) remain at the bottom of SCAC East Division standings.
College Place looks to regroup on Thursday, when it hosts Mabton for a non-league matchup starting at 6 p.m.