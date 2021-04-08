COLLEGE PLACE — Wapato swept high school tennis meets here Wednesday, April 7, edging the College Place boys 3-2 and taking the girls matches 4-1.
Gabe Fazzari and Mason Wilwand took No. 1 doubles for the College Place boys on an injury Wapato's team suffered midway through it, and the Hawks claimed their other win on a victory by Isaac Miller and Sam Anguiano in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.
"Both boys are first-year players and are learning very quickly how to play strategically and are gaining consistency," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said.
Wapato took the other boys doubles match, 6-0, 6-4, against the College Place duo of Vastiany Lara and Gavin Simmons, and also captured both wins in singles play with a shorthanded Hawks forfeit and Humberto Hinojosa knocking off Gabe Fazzari in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Meanwhile, sophomore Sumi Leavell mustered the only College Place victory in girls play as she took No. 1 singles by upending Wapato senior Arianna Cordova 6-0, 6-3.
"Each point was a hard fought battle between (Leavell), her opponent and the unrelenting blustery wind," Ferraro said. "But in the end, Sumi found her stride and won the match."
Tiana Tran fell to Wapato's Jocelyn Guizar in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2, and the Hawks had all three of their doubles teams wind up on the short ends of tight matches.
Kelli Meza and Genesis Martinez dropped a pair of 6-3 decisions, Karen Perez and Emma Morasch lost 6-2, 6-0, Kat Avila and Aubrey Castillo were able to win a set before falling 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.
"The Hawks girls team fought hard, but didn't come out with the win," Ferraro said.
College Place next hosts Kiona-Benton on Monday, April 12.