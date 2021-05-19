WAPATO, Wash. — College Place High School's boys basketball team lost, 69-32, to Wapato here on Tuesday, May 18.
Colton Hamada led the Hawks (0-4 record) in scoring with six points, including their only 3-pointer.
College Place also had Danner Willis, Matthew Vera, Davis Fry and Logan Parsons with four points apiece.
The Hawks found themselves in a 17-3 hole after one quarter of play, and Wapato continued pulling away to the end.
"Wapato tonight did what they do, there were no surprises," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "Wapato's trapping press got us out of position, and it was tough to keep the ball in front of us on defense. Our young-men did well for three quarters in a zone, with Wapato only hitting two outside shots all game. Their fast break and press were the deciding factors."
The Hawks look to bounce back Thursday when they host La Salle.