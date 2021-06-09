WAPATO, Wash. — Back in action for the first time in almost a week, College Place High School's girls basketball team fell to Wapato, 65-47, in a South Central Athletic Conference postseason first-round playoff here on Tuesday, June 8.
The Hawks (1-10 record) had finished the regular season June 2 with a loss at La Salle, but went to halftime here only trailing third-seeded Wapato 30-22.
The Wolves jumped ahead 14-6 in the first quarter, but College Place managed to keep pace with them the rest of the half.
Madilyn Neil finished with 14 points to lead the Hawks, teammate Lena Weaver added 10 points, and Cali Long had nine.
Wapato was able to increase its lead to 49-34 by the start of the fourth quarter however, knocking College Place out of contention for the league championship.
The Hawks dropped to the consolation brackets with an elimination playoff Thursday at Toppenish.