COLLEGE PLACE — It was deja vu all over again for the College Place volleyball team here Thursday night.
The Hawks took on visiting Wahluke in the College Place gym hopeful of solidifying their hold on third place in the South Central Conference Eastern Division standings.
Instead, the Warriors left town with a 28-26, 25-14, 11-25, 25-20 victory that avenged an earlier four-set loss to the Hawks in Mattawa and kept their third-place hopes alive and well.
College Place remains in third place at 6-4 in league matches and 13-8 overall, trailing Kiona-Benton (9-1, 11-2) and Connell (8-1, 9-2) and narrowly ahead of Wahluke, which is now 5-4 and 7-6.
The Hawks close out the regular season next week at Connell Tuesday and at Warden (2-6, 4-7) Thursday. The Warriors have three matches remaining, entertaining River View (1-8, 2-10) Tuesday, home to Connell Thursday and at Warden Oct. 29.
“I know the girls are disappointed in losing to Wahluke because the same thing happened to us last year,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “We were one spot ahead of them going into the second round and we lost to them in five sets at Wahluke.
“We didn’t want history to repeat itself, but it has. But this team bounces back pretty easily.”
Potts plans to give her squad a three-day weekend and begin preparing for Connell on Monday.
“It’s going to be a tough match because Connell is tall and very good with a great middle in Alyssa Radke,” the coach said. “She’s only a junior so she hasn’t signed with anyone yet, but I would be shocked if she didn’t go to a (NCAA) Division I school somewhere.
“But our girls always look forward to playing them,” she added. “We went five sets with Connell at our place and I am sure we will bounce back Tuesday. Letting them take a break will be helpful.”
Seniors Ellie Christensen and Vanessa Rodriguez and sophomore Vanessa Rodriguez finished the night with seven kills each for the Hawks Thursday. Rodriguez was also credited with eight digs and Thompson scored three blocks.
Zoe Hardy killed five balls and accrued nine digs and Cat Houchin also posted a five-kill night. Susanna Bauman led with 33 assists and Makayla Thomas put up 33 assists.