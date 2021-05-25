TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's boys basketball team lost, 82-34, here at Toppenish on Saturday, May 22.
The Hawks (1-5 record) fell behind 42-14 in the first quarter.
"This was a game that shows clearly what happens when a program who has been at a higher level and second in the state championship last year comes down to a significantly smaller school," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "Toppenish has a solid long standing tradition of success playing at a high level from early age through varsity. This was clear to our boys this time.
"Our goal now is not to deflate but to rise to the challenge that we need to be stronger, better fit and work on our skills outside of season as others do for years."
The Hawks are back at it Tuesday, when they host Naches Valley.
Despite the loss at Toppenish, the Hawks saw some positives.
"A few stand-outs for College Place who did not back down from the challenge was senior Rene Sanchez who took a charge in transition defense, senior Reagan Case who continued to challenge on the offensive side," Jessup said. "Our next step is to learn, grow and get better day in and day out."