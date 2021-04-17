COLLEGE PLACE — Both the College Place High School boys and girls tennis teams were upended by visiting Toppenish here on the afternoon of Friday, April 16.
The Hawk girls were edged three match victories to two while the boys suffered a 5-0 shutout.
Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran claimed straight-set victories at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Leavell blanked Maria Cervantes, 6-0, 6-0, and Tran was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Viviane Ochoa.
Kelli Meza and Kat Avila (No. 1 doubles) and Genesis Martinez and Aubrey Castillo (No. 3) had excellent opportunities for victories, but came up just short - in three sets and a tie-breaking game, respectively.
The College Place boys had a similar doubles circumstance. 1st doubles: Gabe Fazzari and Vasti Lara, at No. 1, were nipped 7-6 in the third set, and Gavin Simmons and Curtis Reeves dropped a tie-breaking game.