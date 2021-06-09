ZILLAH, Wash. — A lopsided first half set College Place High School's boys basketball team on its way to a 94-51 loss to Zillah in their South Central Athletic Conference postseason first-round playoff here Tuesday, June 8.

The Hawks (2-10 record) went to halftime against top-seeded Zillah down, 63-28.

Colton Hamada and Carter Schreindl finished as the top College Place scorers, each with 11 points.

The Hawks drop to the consolation brackets, starting Thursday at Kiona-Benton.

Regardless of the outcome, College Place will then finish its season with another playoff Friday or Saturday.

