PASCO — Alex McIntyre led Weston-McEwen's cross country runners at the Pasco Big Cross Invite on Saturday, Oct. 2.
"Most of our runners had personal bests today despite the warm weather and hilly course," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "Their efforts in practice are really starting to show up in meets."
McIntyre won the men's race with a personal best time of 16:42.
"He ran a very tactical race, leading for much of the second half of the race," Dobos said. "It came down to a finishing kick where he was able to edge out Hanford's Troy Russo in the final stretch. Very proud of his work ethic and heart, and both were on display today!"
College Place's Jio Herrera finished fifth in the race in 17:27.8, as the Hawks boys finished second at the meet with 75 points, behind Hanford's 26.
The Hawks' Lauren Green led area girls at the meet. Green finished seventh in 23:04.9, as the College Place girls finished fourth as a team with 68 points.
Weston-McEwen's Evalena Lieuallen led TigerScot girls with a 10th-place finish in 23:48.3.
"Evalena ran a gutsy race today," Dobos said. "She's really been putting the work in practice each week, striving to get better, and it showed today! Not only did walk away with a 10th-place finish, but she knocked 32 seconds off her previous best time, finishing in 23:48.
"Just can't express how proud I am of all our runners," he said. "They ran their hearts out today, and left everything out on that course. Excited to see what the rest of the season brings."
College Place goes to Zillah for a South Central Athletic Conference meet on Thursday, while Weston-McEwen's next meet will be on Saturday in Richland at the Max Jensen Invitational.
