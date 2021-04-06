COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys soccer team jumped on Naches Valley with five unanswered goals in the second half, and went on to claim a 7-2 victory in their Monday, April 5, match here.
Joel Ochoa, Alex Alvarado and Jose Martinez each finished the day with a couple of goals, while Noel Barajas had one of his own.
Naches Valley, meanwhile, failed to find the back of the net until it was too late.
"Defense was very solid with Rene Sanchez and Gerado Garcia playing strong roles at the back," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said, adding that "Juan Madrigal made his first appearance in a new role."
Ochoa got the ball rolling for College Place, scoring in the second minute on a long free kick.
The first half ended with College Place up, 5-0, after both Alvarado and Martinez had each tallied a pair of goals.
Ochoa added his second following the break, and then Barajas tacked on his goal to wrap up Hawks scoring.