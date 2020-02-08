WARDEN, Wash. — The College Place High School wrestlers went to Warden on Saturday for their district meet where Alex Smith took the win in his class.
Jesse Hernandez finished second in the 195-pound weight class after he won his first match on a 4-3 decision and nearly lasted the entirety of the first place match. Hernandez fell at the 5:46 mark.
Nick Lackey placed sixth in the 220, going 0-3 on the weekend.
Edi Preciado finished fourth place in 285. Preciado lost his first match to the second place finisher in the class. Preciado advanced to the third place match on an injury default where he fell in 1:38.
Alex Smith won the 285 bracket as he won his two matches in the first round.
Smith and the other regional qualifiers will go to Granger on Saturday, Feb. 15 for the regional meet.