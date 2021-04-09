CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's track team bested eight events here Thursday, April 8, at its second South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) meet of the season.
"The Hawks preformed well," College Place coach Tim Hutchison said, listing several first-place finishes, "just to name a few of the awesome performances by our amazing Hawk team."
Alex Smith broke a College Place record in the boys discus, with a throw of 154 feet, 10 inches that topped a field of 23 from four different schools.
The senior also placed first in shot put with a toss of 42-02, teammate Joshua Courtney won the boys 1,600-meter run with a personal best 4:49.61, Jio Herrera topped the 3,200 with a PR of 10:54.99.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls defeated a couple of schools in duals scoring.
The Hawks outscored Wapato, 85-49, and Toppenish, 70.5-53.5.
Mya Adams placed first in the high jump at 4-02, and the long jump at 14-05, Madilyn Neil bested the 100 hurdles in 18.52, and the 4x100 relay team claimed another victory in 56.70.
The Hawks next host the SCAC Meet No. 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.