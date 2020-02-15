GRANGER, Wash.— Three College Place High School wrestlers qualified for state with strong performances, highlighted by Alex Smith besting the 285-pound weight class, here at regionals Saturday.
Smith punched his ticket into the WIAA Mat Classic next weekend with his championship victory.
Matched up with Wahluke's Pedro Castaneda for the second twice in a week, Smith pinned him with seven seconds left in the third period.
Meanwhile, Jesse Hernandez and Edi Preciado both qualified for state as alternates after placing fifth for College Place in their respective brackets.
Hernandez went 2-2 in the 195-pound weight class, starting with a victory in the quarterfinals before back-to-back losses, and then finishing with a quick first-minute pin.
Preciado lost his first two matches in 285, but finished with a win.