ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Washington Class 1A powerhouse Royal showed its ready for another run at a state title with a 76-7 South Central Athletic Conference East victory over College Place here on Friday night.
The Knights, who won three straight state 1A championships from 2015-17 before falling in last year's semifinals to eventual state champion Colville, scored in double digits in each quarter Friday night.
Royal's Lorenzo Myrick ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns, and caught another score, as the Knights opened up a 42-0 halftime lead.
In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Hawks quarterback Nick Josifek found Tanner Schreindl for a 3-yard touchdown to account for College Place's lone highlight in the game.
Josifek finished the game 7-of-15 for 35 yards and the touchdown to Schreindl.
The Hawks finished with 97 yards rushing, and 35 through the air, while Royal racked up 255 yards on the ground and 131 more through the air.
College Place's record falls to 2-7 with the defeat, while the Knights improve to 9-0.
The Hawks close out the season on Friday night at Granger, a 35-13 loser to Goldendale on Friday.