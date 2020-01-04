COLLEGE PLACE — Riverview exploded for 27 first-quarter points, and the Panthers never looked back here in South Central Athletic Conference boys basketball action here Saturday. College Place had no answer on this night as the Panthers roared to a 90-59 win.
The Hawks got four points each from Jackson Shumate and Cameron Howard in the second quarter to win the quarter 19-14 and narrow the Panther lead to nine, 41-32 at intermission.
Joel Jameson scored 11 of his team high 13 points in the third for the Hawks, but the Panthers got six from Will Bailey and six from Bio Mendoza to stretch the lead to 63-45 heading to the fourth.
Bailey went off for eight in the fourth to lead the Panthers on a closing 28-14 run and clinch the 90-59 win.
Bailey led all scorers with 32 points. Tyler Bussell scored 21, with 11 of those coming in the 27-point opening Panther quarter. Mendoza was the third Panther to hit double digits as he finished with 17.
Jameson led the Hawks with 13. Shumate and Braden Hill both finished with eight.
The Hawks drop to 4-5 overall, 0-2 in SCAC play. The Hawks travel to Milton-Freewater for a non-league battle with McLoughlin Tuesday.