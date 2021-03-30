TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School’s boys soccer team lost its season opener, 9-1, to Toppenish here on a blustery Monday, March 29.
Joel Ochoa scored the lone Hawks goal, converting a penalty kick in the second half, but Toppenish had already mounted a huge lead by then with the help of a devastating penalty.
“After eight minutes, after a through ball from the Toppenish forward to a player in, our box goalkeeper Doni Hensley went to protect his goal and was adjudged to have fouled the player,” Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. “A penalty was given and the goalkeeper was red-carded.
“So after seven minutes the Hawks were down to 10 players, with Ezequial Lara a defender now inserted into the goal,” Gervis continued. “He made some good saves, but ultimately is a defender (and a good one).”
It was a 5-0 game by halftime.
“The goals kept coming from Toppenish,” Gervis said. “Jo Skay worked hard all game and created a couple of opportunities, but also worked hard on defense.”
The Hawks will stay home for their next game, Wednesday vs. Highland.