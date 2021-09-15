COLLEGE PLACE — McLoughlin High's girls soccer team shut out College Place, 8-0, here on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
"The girls played well today — great ball movement and great passing," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "The girls did a great job creating space for scoring opportunities."
Mac-Hi built up a 5-0 halftime lead.
"After we built a great lead, we did some subbing so some other girls could get some learning experience at the varsity level," Martinez said. "I'm really happy on how they played and how the girls have improved since the beginning of the season."
Mac-Hi's offense was led by Sinai Martinez with a hat trick, Giselle Ruiz had two, and Adalyn Banks, Leslie Sanchez and Rosie Velasco each had a goal apiece.
The victory leaves Mac-Hi with a 5-1 record as the Pioneers go to Umatilla on Tuesday.
College Place next goes to Wapato on Tuesday.
