COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place High School boys soccer team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end here Friday, April 9, as Wapato jumped ahead with four unanswered goals and went on to hand the Hawks a 7-2 setback.
The Hawks (3-3 record) came in red-hot after knocking off Zillah, Naches Valley and La Salle in succession the last week, outscoring the opposition a combined 17-4.
But Wapato had freshman Jesus Marin striking first with a pair of goal in the opening 15 minutes, and he would later add two more in the second half.
College Place failed to score until after the midway point, back-to-back goals by Joel Ochoa cutting the Wapato in half at 4-2, but the final 15 minutes saw the Wolves pull away with three more.
The Hawks look to get back on track Monday, when they play at Connell.