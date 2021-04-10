NACHES, Wash. — The host Rangers swept a South Central Athletic Conference softball doubleheader from College Place on Saturday afternoon.
Naches Valley won the first game 9-6 and the second 11-10.
"Naches Valley came out ready to go from the opening pitch and we didn't match their intensity until the lead was insurmountable," College Place coach Corey Davis said. "Naches Valley scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings to set themselves up for the victory."
College Place scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to overcome its slow start.
"We didn't command the strike zone nearly as well as we did last week, but they battled and fouled off a bunch of good pitches," Davis said. "Sometimes you just have to tip your cap and say, 'Good job.' I did like how we kept trying to fight at the end. That will bode well for the rest of our season."
Zoe Hardy led the Hawks with three hits in game one - including a double and a triple - and had three runs batted in. Jenna Hill added two hits and two runs scored for College Place. Grace Casagrande also scored two runs on one base hit in game one, Davis said.
Davis said he challenged his team to come out with more intensity in game two.
"We wanted to see that competitive drive and for the most part we did," Davis said. "Obviously, it would have been nice to come out with a victory, but it was nice to see some fight out of our team."
Hardy, Jordan Holso, and Gabriella Sanchez "had big days at the plate in the second game," Davis said. Hardy hammered a two-run home run and a double. Holso had three singles and a run driven in, and Sanchez had four hits and an RBI.
Other Hawks' hits on the day came from Alondra Gutierrez, Siera Marshall, Emily Elliott, and Hill, Davis said.
"We stranded 10 runners in the second game plus had a situation where we lined into a double play," Davis said. "If that ball is a couple of feet either way, it goes from a double play to probably a two-run double. "Softball is a game of inches and that one didn't go our way," Davis said. "(Saturday) was a day where we either couldn't create enough breaks, or couldn't capitalize on opportunities we had. Naches played better and deserved to win."