COLLEGE PLACE — A big second-half rally lifted Naches Valley over College Place High School’s boys basketball team, 69-49, here on Tuesday, May 25.
The Hawks (1-6 record) led 34-32 at halftime, and Logan Parsons and Davis Fry would end up their top scorers with eight points apiece, but their command unraveled after the break.
Naches Valley took over with a 17-9 run in the third quarter, and then put the game out of reach with another devastating run in the closing minutes.
JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson finished with a game-high 25 points for Naches Valley.
“The second half saw us simply run out of strength and steam as there was no answer for Jay Daniel inside,” Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. “Naches Valley was 15-for-21 on free throws, with Daniel scoring 12 of his eventual game high of 25 on the night.”
The Hawks will next play Thursday, when they host Kiona-Benton.
College Place looks to bounce back strong.
“College Place was certainly outsized by Naches Valley on all fronts. However, College Place did a really solid job with the game plan of playing in the back court as much as we could trying to keep the ball out of the paint,” Jessup said. “The first half, we held Naches to a poor outside shooting percentage, and scoring five threes in the first half for us made it a tight game for a half.
“I could not be more proud of our boys for keeping their composure, showcasing our holistic culture and playing to the best of their abilities for four quarters.”