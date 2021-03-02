COLLEGE PLACE — College Place saw its four-game winning streak in prep volleyball action come to an end here Monday in decided fashion as Naches Valley took their match in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-20).
The Hawks (4-2 record) lost despite Maddy Neil dishing 28 assists, Cali Long contributing five kills and nine digs, Maeve Thompson adding four kills and eight digs, Hollie Christensen hustling on 10 digs, Wren Dawson notching four kills with 10 digs, and Zoe Hardy chipping in 13 kills and eight digs.
"The girls fought hard, and with 60 total digs on the night, it's hard to say we were off defensively," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "But we were a little off."
College Place looks to get back on track Wednesday at Toppenish.
After opening this season with a loss at Connell, the Hawks defeated Zilah, Wapato, La Salle and Kiona-Benton before running into Naches Valley.
"I know the girls can rebound from this loss and be ready (Wednesday)," Potts said.