COLLEGE PLACE —McLoughlin and Weston-McEwen sent boys and girls tennis teams to College Place to open the season on Tuesday, March 15.
"There was a great turn out from all three schools," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "All of the players had a match and got to try out their skills in the first match of the season.
"Hawk athletes shone bright in today's competition," she said. "There were some hard-fought matches and our athletes were put to the test, but in the end they came out on top. Proud of how all of these athletes performed!"
College Place's teams next go to Wahluke on Thursday, with Mac-Hi's boys going to Pendleton and the Pioneer girls hosting Pendleton also on Thursday, and W-M goes to Arlington to play multiple schools on Wednesday.
