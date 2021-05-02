CONNELL — The College Place girls tennis team was led by Sumi Leavell, who finished first, at the South Central Athletic Conference meet her on day two on Saturday, May 1.
Leavell's finish led the Hawks girls to fourth place.
Seeded No. 1, Leavell had a first-round bye, and then downed Connell's Ellen Wickham in the second round, 6-3, 6-1.
In round three, she defeated Joselyn Guizar from Wapato, 6-1, 6-0.
That set Leavell up against Wapato's Arianna Cordova in the championship round, and she won, 6-1, 6-1.
"This was an excellent ending to an amazing season from this athlete," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said of Leavell. "College Place cannot wait to see what this athlete will accomplish next year!
"All played well and many teams progressed to day two of the championships," she said, "including boys' first single Camden Munns, first doubles team Vastiany Lara and Gabe Fazarri and third doubles team Isaac Miller and Samuel Anguiano."