ZILLAH — A late second-half goal lifted College Place to a 1-0 victory over Zillah in South Central Athletic Conference boys soccer action on Friday night.
Ezequial Lara tallied with four minutes on the clock. That "highlighted an all-around, strong performance from the Hawks," College Place coach Adam Gervis said. Lara's goal came from the top of the 18-yard box, Gervis said.
Gervis praised Keco Moreno and Rene Sanchez for "strong performances at the back," and goalkeeper Javier Morales Ramos for posting the shutout.
College Place was "missing a few players," Gervis said, but "the Hawks figured out how to use their speed and work as a group - a huge step up in team play," Gervis said.
The Hawks, now 1-2, host Naches Valley on April 5.